High school marching band learns ‘Hail to the Chief’ on President’s Day

O’FALLON, IL (KTVI) – It’s a song we all know and have heard before. On this President’s Day, the O’Fallon High School Marching Band took on the task of learning the presidential march, 'Hail to the Chief.'

“That’s a presidential song that everybody plays. So I was able to find a piano score for it and we scored it out for band in 15 minutes. And then we learned it in 10,” said Melissa Hinds-Gustafson, band director.

First written in 1810, 'Hail to the Chief' was played to honor the legacy of former President George Washington and the end of the War of 1812. It was used at a ceremony with President John Quincy Adams and later by Presidents Andrew Jackson and James K. Polk.

“So just listening for how the melody lines up and also the style and character of the piece that makes it what it is,” said Hinds-Gustafson. “It’s that American march style of the lifted notes. It’s the American march.”