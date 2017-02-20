Investigators believe amber alert abductor is in the Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An amber alert ends with the safe recovery of a baby. Overland police are still looking for the alleged abductor. Investigators believe he is still in the area.

Once he is caught Brian Pullen, 40, will face a number of charges. He's been charged with burglary and armed criminal action.

Investigators say he went to the Overland home of his estranged wife on Sunday, armed with a shotgun, and took his 9-month-old son. That set off a multi state amber alert. Hours later he dropped the baby off at the home of a female acquaintance who contacted police. Police say the baby was not harmed.

Pullen is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. Even though he is armed police believe he is not a threat to the community.

Police also want to talk to William Bowen. They believe was with him and may have been driving. Pullen was last seen in a brown or maroon colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan.