× Margie’s Money Saver: President’s Day Clearance at 6pm.com

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-It’s a presidential clearance sale going on right now at 6pm.com!

Shop men and women’s shoes, clothing, handbags and more!

Prices start with 60 percent off or more. Get free shipping when you spend $50 or buy any two items.

To learn more visit: 6pm.com