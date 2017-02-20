Matt Adams drops 30 lbs through Pilates and motivation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUPITER, FL (KTVI) - Check out the leaner, meaner Matt Adams. He dropped 30lbs during the off season. The secret to his success? Pilates, weight training and a little motivation.

Matthew Adams, 28, is nicknamed "Big City" for his imposing size and ability to regularly hit long home runs. This may have to change now that he has dropped the weight.

"I knew that as long as I was doing everything I was supposed to be doing in the Pilates studio and the weight room then I wouldn't lose the strength. The big thing for me is that I'm able to activate my core, my lower half better. That is what Pilates has helped me with. I am able to understand how my body is supposed to be moving. It was an all around great program for me," said Adams

"I feel that with everything I did during the off season that I'm putting myself into a good position this year. The biggest question that I got this year was, 'What were your thoughts when Carpenter was named first baseman?' You know Carp is a great dude and he deserves it. It fuels me a to work harder because I want that job back. I don't let that affect me too much. As long as I show up each day and workout, try to get better and work on the things I need to work on then everything else will take care of itself," said Adams.

The Cardinals are shifting Carpenter to first base in 2017. A Major League Baseball report says that, "Some of the 2016 shuffling was forced by injuries. In other instances, it was the product of ineffectiveness. The end result was the Cardinals having just one player make more than 70 starts at a single infield position all year."