× Missing 65-year-old woman last told family she was headed to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 65-year-old woman. Shirley Brown was reported missing by a family member Monday afternoon. Shirley suffers from dementia and uses a wheelchair.

Brown’s family tells police that they last heard from her Sunday at around 5:30pm. She said that she was going to Barnes Jewish Hospital to visit a friend. Hospital personnel did not see her and she is not at her home.

Shirley was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top, dark jeans and brown slip on clog-type shoes. She resides at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of Mackenzie Rd. in Affton.

Anyone who sees Shirley is asked to dial 911.