It was a gorgeous weekend for thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers gathering in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade. This year’s Grand Marshalls were FOX 2’s own Lisa Hart and Anne Elise Parks who were also on hand for the costume contest judging. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds competed in the ever popular Wiener Dog Race.
PICTURES: 24th Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade
-
World’s largest costumed pet parade set for February 19
-
Enjoy a packed lineup of Mardi Gras fun from Soulard this weekend
-
Pet Parade in Soulard this weekend
-
Beggin Pet Parade takes over Soulard
-
Calling all party animals: Barks & Beads to host fundraising event in Soulard
-
-
Mardi Gras celebrations begin around St. Louis
-
Thousands gather for Thanksgiving parade in downtown St. Louis
-
Twelfth Night marks the beginning of Mardi Gras season
-
Sweat-4-Pets 10K, 5K Fun Walk in Tower Grove Park
-
‘Grinch’ flicks cigarette on Dr. Seuss float, setting it ablaze on way to Christmas parade
-
-
Prepping your home for pets this holiday season
-
Ku Klux Klan announces Trump victory parade in North Carolina
-
Soulard continues Mardi Gras celebration with cook-off