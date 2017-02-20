PICTURES: 24th Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade

It was a gorgeous weekend for thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers gathering in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade. This year’s Grand Marshalls were FOX 2’s own Lisa Hart and Anne Elise Parks who were also on hand for the costume contest judging. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds competed in the ever popular Wiener Dog Race.

Photo Gallery

