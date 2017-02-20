× St. Joseph man dies in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man died after a police shooting in St. Joseph.

The patrol and the St. Joseph police department are conducting a joint investigation.

The patrol identified the dead man as Jason Fanning of St. Joseph. He was shot early Monday.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details about the shooting, including what prompted it or how many officers were involved.