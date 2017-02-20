Stress, violence trigger increase in calls to local help lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) Whether they feel overwhelmed or unsafe, more families are needing help to deal with a crisis at home.

“A 33% increase in our crisis calls,” Rachel Crowe said. Crowe is a professional instructor with the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

The increase was marked in the month of January for The St. Louis Crisis Nursery’s help line, Crowe said.

“One call might be domestic violence, another might be homelessness,” she said. “When I was looking through the majority of reasons people were calling over the past week, they were just identifying overwhelming, parental stress.”

The Crisis Nursery provides resources, intervention and other services to families in crisis. Short-term care, therapy, and counseling, are among the kinds of help offered by the non-profit organization.

Parents like Justine Crawford, 25, said the crisis nursery has made a huge difference.

“They’ve been a lot of help to me and my children. Help when you’re just a little stressed or just need a little personal time to yourself,” Crawford said.

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery has five nursery locations and always welcomes donations, including clothing, diapers, and baby formula.

All services are free.

The help line for the St. Louis Crisis Nursery is 314-768-3201.