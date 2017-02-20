× US Rep. Bustos says she won’t run for Illinois governor

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says she won’t run for Illinois governor in 2018.

In a statement Monday, Bustos says she decided staying in Congress is “the best way for me to continue getting real results for working families across the heartland.”

Bustos was recently elected to Democratic leadership in the U.S. House, where she is co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

The East Moline resident had said publicly for months that she was considering challenging Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. She said Monday she looks forward to “actively campaigning” to elect a Democratic governor.

Two Democrats already have announced they’re running. They are businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar.

Bustos represents the 17th Congressional District, which comprises a swath of western and northern Illinois.