Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the University City Police Department are working to determine who knocked over or damaged several headstones at a local Jewish cemetery.

Police would not say if they considered the vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery to be a hate crime or not. It is believed there was some organization behind the crime, meaning this was not the act of one individual.

More than 100 headstones were damaged.

