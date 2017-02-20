× Yoga at the library: University City Public Library to host healthy living event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–A study in 2015 showed that a healthy diet and exercise promotes healthy aging and helps to avoid developing illnesses such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

University City Public Library is hosting an event entitled Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body on Friday. This one hour event will include a 30 minute yoga session as well and those who suffer from any cognitive disease are encouraged to come, as they will benefit greatly from the activity. Caregivers are also welcome.

This will not only lower stress levels with the help of meditation but it will also promote healthier cognitive abilities and improve mindfulness.

This event is one of U-City Library’s Community Education Workshops and is open to all.