Belleville’s Edge Entertainment Center gets green light on multi-million dollar expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) - The Belleville City Council unanimously approved the multi-million-dollar expansion of The Edge Entertainment Center in Belleville Tuesday night.

"Next step is we're shovel ready. We're ready to go" said co-owner Keith Schell. "The biggest hurdle will be getting steel delivered but hopefully that can happen soon" he said.

EDGE is already home to a number of movie theatres, a restaurant and bar, laser tag arena and arcade. With the $3.5 million expansion, owners Keith Schell and Mary Dahm-Schell hope to add even more.

"Go-karts- indoor electric go-karts, two 4-D motion theatres, bumper cars, bowling and banquet and party facilities" said Schell. "Plus room for a lot more video games" he said.

The 35,000-square foot expansion will be the 9th expansion in the businesses 18-year history, and co-owner Mary Dahm-Schell says it's all about keeping up with demand.

"We continue to grow, we continue to improve, we keep trying to learn our trade better and better and our neighbors, our friends, the people that live here they've responded so positively to what we've been doing" she said.

With the final go ahead from the city council, the Schell's say construction could start as early as this week. They are hoping construction will be complete around September.