ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 14-year-old boy is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in suburban St. Louis.Authorities told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the boy was wearing headphones while walking along the tracks in south St. Louis County Sunday evening. He was struck, but not run over, by a Burlington Northern freight train.

Police say the boy was able to walk to an ambulance.