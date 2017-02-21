× Cahokia child abducted by biological father found in Maryland Heights

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) – A child abducted by his biological father has been returned to his mother.

The 2-year-old was taken from his mother’s home on Sunday night. Cahokia police are looking for the boy’s biological father. Keith Grinston Sr, 50, is accused of abducting his son in the middle of the night.

Police say that Keith Grinston Jr. was being taken care of by a 22-year-old. The father entered into the home at around 12:45am and took the child from his bed while his caretaker was asleep in another room.

The child’s mother, Shanta Gomilla, went to the Cahokia Police Department to report that the child’s biological father had taken him from her residence while she was not home. She says he refuses to return the child or tell her where she is.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service found Keith Grinston Sr. and his child Monday in Marilyn Heights, MO. at a relative’s residence. Grinston was taken into custody and transported to the St. Louis County Jail where he awaits an extradition hearing to be brought back to Illinois. The child, who was found to be in excellent condition was returned to the mother.

Grinston is charged with Parental Child Abduction and bond is set at $75,000.00.