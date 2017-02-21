Create your own candles with Candle Fusion Studio

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Diana and Keith Lester, a husband and wife duo, own Candle Fusion Studio located in the Central West End. The studio has become a popular place for workshops, team building events, date nights or fundraisers, where guests can come choose from a variety of scents to create their own personalized candles.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins us from Candle Fusion Studio for a session on candle making.

For more information, visit www.TheCandleFusionStudio.com or call 314-250-2272.

Candle Fusion Studio

4743 McPherson Avenue

Central West End