Create your own candles with The Candle Fusion Studio

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Deanna and Keith Lester, a husband and wife duo, own The Candle Fusion Studio located in the Central West End. The studio has become a popular place for workshops, team building events, date nights, or fundraisers, where guests can come choose from a variety of scents to create their own personalized candles.

FOX 2’s Lisa Hart joins us from The Candle Fusion Studio for a session on candle making.

For more information, visit www.TheCandleFusionStudio.com or call 314-250-2272.

The Candle Fusion Studio

4742 McPherson Avenue

Central West End