Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY…February 22, 2017

.

My Spring forecast is on the way…Thursday…February 23rd…as part of Fox 2 news at 9…a look at March, April and May in STL.

.

Areas of dense fog to start the day…thanks to the much needed rain of Tuesday morning and light winds…fog just a cloud that forms at the ground under the right conditions. Fog burns off quickly after 9am…then all about sunshine and more warmth for the late morning and all afternoon.

.

Record highs

Wednesday= 78(1995)…this could go down

Cooler weather…but nothing to write home about by the end of the week…close to where we should be…but at night temps will be hovering around the freezing point or below late Friday night and again late Saturday night…winter is not over.

.