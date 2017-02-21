Democrats ask Greitens to allow expanded family leave

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Democrats are asking Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to allow an expansion of family leave options for employees of the state executive branch to take effect.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway sent Greitens a letter Tuesday supporting two changes to the family leave policy approved by the state’s personnel advisory board in December.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2lkFlZq ) Greitens’ spokesman said the governor supports family leave for state employees and the administration is reviewing the proposed rule changes. The administration said last week it wouldn’t allow the changes because Greitens has prohibited state agencies from creating new regulations.

One regulation would allow state employees to use sick leave for time off after the birth or adoption of a child. The other would increase parental leave when both parents are state employees.