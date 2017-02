Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Three of my top films of 2016 are out on DVD today. Throw in a raunchy Billy Bob Thorton and the dynamic duo, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and you've got a fantastic group of DVDs to take home.

New Today: Manchester by the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, Nocturnal Animals, Bad Santa 2, Grace & Frankie - Season 2.