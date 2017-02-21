Emotional fallout from the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery is hitting everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – The emotional fallout from the vandalism of a Jewish cemetery is sending shockwaves through the country. But the deepest scars are being felt by the families affected here in St. Louis.

In our first reports, we talked about how almost anyone from St. Louis knows someone who's buried at or has loved ones buried at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. We've seen the emotional hit from both afar and close to home.

Amid the effort to fight this shameful act, the pain is being shared by those is the Jewish community in St. Louis. Former Fox 2 reporter Paul Schankman said he was floored by the news of what happened yesterday. Today he said, “my mom and dad are right there with the flag on it.” He also reflected on the community at-large, “you see all these names and you forget how many of these people you either knew or you knew somebody related to them, you know it`s a small community here in St. Louis.”

Comedian, producer, and now host of a show on the Bravo Channel, Andy Cohen, a St. Louis native, mentioned the vandalism on the air. His great grandparents and great great parents are buried at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society Cemetery. His mother, Evelyn Cohen was one of the searchers at the cemetery Tuesday, she said, “I was happy that their stones were ok. But it`s just everybody. It really doesn`t make any difference if it`s my grandparents or your grandparents. It`s just the whole idea of that hate.”

The idea this may be driven by anti-Semitism makes it worse. But the out-pouring of help is countering that a bit. Governor Greitens says he'll lead clean-up effort Wednesday.

