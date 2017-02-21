Expert discusses having a baby later in adult life

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Days before her Grammy performance, 35-year old pop singer Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with twins. Shortly after, George Clooney and his wife, Amal, announced she too was pregnant with twins at 39.

Fertility specialists are beginning to notice a trend – women are waiting to have children until later in their adult lives. However, there are some risks to this trend such as overall fertility begins to decrease the likelihood of a miscarriage or a down-syndrome diagnosis increases.

Dr. Elan Simckes with the Fertility Partnership to discuss the trend of having babies later in your adult life.

For more information, visit www.fertilitypartnership.com or www.stlmoms.com.