ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Happy Fun Comic Books released a series of children’s book based in St. Louis, one of which has dinosaurs roaming the streets of downtown St. Louis.

Author-Illustrator Dan Killeen joins us for more on Happy Fun Comic Books, their feature in the Working Women’s Survival Show and the upcoming book release on May 1st.

Happy Fun Books

Working Women’s Survival Show

February 24 to 26

St. Charles Convention Center