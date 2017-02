Jordan Schafer Hopes to Make Cardinals as Pitcher/Outfielder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Major League outfielder Jordan Schafer is trying to make the 2017 Cardinals roster as an outfielder and pitcher as well. Schafer took up pitching last year in the minor leagues. He has played in the majors as an outfielder with the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate tells us Schafer's interesting story to get back to Major League Baseball.