Man shot by St. Louis police charged with assault

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A man who was shot and injured by St. Louis police is now facing four charges arising from the confrontation.

St. Louis authorities say 27-year-old Christopher Russell was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Two police officers fired at Russell on Feb. 18, hitting him in the arm and leg. Russell remains hospitalized.

At the time, Police Chief Sam Dotson said two officers responded to a call of an intruder at a home. When police vehicles blocked the suspect in, he allegedly backed his car into a police cruiser, then got out and pointed a gun at police, who fired at him.

One of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries when Russell's vehicle hit her police cruiser before the shooting.

