Missouri bill would allow to-go booze at airports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A proposal that could allow travelers to drink alcohol at flight gates at St. Louis and Kansas City international airports is moving forward in the Missouri Legislature.

House members advanced the bill in a voice vote Tuesday. It needs another vote to move to the Senate.

Bars, restaurants and other businesses that sell alcohol could apply to allow customers to order drinks to-go if the bill is passed. Passengers couldn’t take the drinks on planes.

Bipartisan backers argued it would be more convenient for passengers who want to drink at gates while waiting for their flights to board.

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Stacey Newman is a retired flight attendant. She says the measure could cause problems with unruly passengers.