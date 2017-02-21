× Missouri man charged with plotting terror attack, supporting ISIS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI) – A 25-year-old former U.S. Army soldier was charged over the weekend with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

According to prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, and the FBI, Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was arrested February 17 following a months-long investigation. The 24-page indictment alleges Hester was in contact with undercover FBI employees and thought he was helping them plan and eventually execute a plot to bomb transportation targets in Kansas City on President’s Day.

Hester was charged Sunday and made his first court appearance Tuesday. If convicted, Hester faces up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The FBI first became of aware of Hester following confidential sources informing them of troubling social media posts. The indictment said Hester used multiple online aliases, including “Mohammed Junaid Al Amreeki,” “Junaid Muhammad,” “Rabbani Junaid Muhammad,” “Rami Talib,” and “Ali Talib Muhammad.”