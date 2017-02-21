Office supplier works to combat effects of sedentary lifestyles

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Researchers revealed, “sitting is the new smoking” by studying the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle and sitting for long periods of time.

Recent studies show that three hours of standing burns more calories than sitting, reduces appetite, increases productivity in the office and lowers blood sugar after meals by 43 percent.

To combat this, Working Spaces, a local office furniture supplier, introduced the “Stand-Up Desk,”

designed to encourage workers to stand-up while they work instead of sitting down all day. Prices range from $400 to $600, with some accommodating space for a treadmill.

