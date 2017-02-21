× Protesters calling on Sen. Blunt to hold town hall meeting within 30 days

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – Clayton authorities are bracing for another protest outside Senator Roy Blunt’s office in the downtown area Tuesday.

The demonstration, organized by the group St. Louis Indivisible, is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at 7700 Bonhomme. According to the event post, the group’s stated goals are to encourage Sen. Blunt to hold a town hall meeting in the metro area within the next 30 days so his constituents can voice their opinions and feelings on a variety of topics.

The secondary goal of the demonstration is to thank the senator for demanding an investigation into any possible connection between President Donald Trump’s administration and members of the Russian government.

The Clayton Police Department is aware of the planned protests and is advising anyone working or driving through the area to either seek an alternate route or leave earlier to allow for possible delays.

In a statement to the news media, the Clayton Police Department said it will protect the demonstrators’ right to protest while making sure it is conducted in an orderly fashion.

“Our goal, as always, is to support the rights of assembly and free expression, and to do so in a way that is safe for everyone,” the statement said.