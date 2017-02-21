Train with Mike Wayne – Food as an addiction

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Doritos, fruit snacks and chocolate candy are all different types of foods can fall under the category of food addictions. Research shows that when you eat something appealing such as Reese’s or cookies, when the foods hit the taste buds, it creates a sensation similar to a drug addict. You feel like you need to eat more. This creates a “reward” system in our minds; since we ate one, we eat another to satisfy the food addiction.

Personal trainer Mike Wayne joins us for more information on food as addictions and tips on how to combat it.

For more information, visit www.trainwithmikewayne.com.