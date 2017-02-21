× University of Missouri seeking participants for autism study

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A University of Missouri research facility is looking for people affected by autism or their biological family members to take part in the nation’s largest autism study.

The university’s Thompson Center is partnering with the Simons Foundation Powerng Autism Research for Knowledge (SPARK) project.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the SPARK project will involve DNA analysis of people with autism and their family members. The goal is for researchers to identify genetic differences related to autism.

The participants will be sent a saliva kit to return to researchers.

The Thompson Center and 22 other clinical sites are recruiting study participants. The center has two more years to recruit as many families as possible.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune