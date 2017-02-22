× Appeals court orders new sentencing in Missouri fraud case

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A federal appeals court is ordering a re-sentencing for a southwest Missouri restaurateur in a $5.5-million bank fraud case, ruling he breached a plea deal in pressing for a lighter prison term.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated Bruce Swisshelm’s January 2016 sentence of a year and a day in prison.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Swisshelm pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering. The owner of Springfield-area restaurants admitted submitting false bank documents to get four commercial loans in 2011.

Prosecutors and Swisshelm had agreed to not argue for a sentence outside of the prison term range of nearly five to six years under federal sentencing guidelines.

But the 8th Circuit ruled Swisshelm wrongly pushed for and got a sentence less than that.