Billikens Men's Team Loses at VCU, 64-50

Jalen Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Billikens, but it wasn’t nearly enough as SLU fell to VCU 64-50 on Wednesday night in Richmond, VA.

SLU built an early 23-17 first half lead, but VCU responded and led 41-30 at halftime. The Billikens never mounted a threat in the second half and ended losing by 14. The loss drops the Billikens season record to 9-19 and 4-11 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

SLU returns home this Saturday to play St. Joseph’s at 3:30 PM.