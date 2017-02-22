× Billikens Women’s Team Loses in OT at Dayton, Comes up Short for Conference Title

The Billikens women’s basketball team took it to overtime to try and win the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title, but fell at Dayton, 68-62.

The loss assures Dayton the conference title and SLU a second place finish. Sadie Stipanovich scored a team high 20 points, including the game tying three pointer that sent the game to overtime tied at 56-56.

But the Flyers outscore the women Bills 12-6 to get the win and the season series sweep of SLU.

The Billiken women will open the Atlantic 10 post season conference tournament at home this Sunday when they host Massachusetts.