Billikens Women’s Team Loses in OT at Dayton, Comes up Short for Conference Title

Posted 11:17 pm, February 22, 2017, by
womenbills

The Billikens women’s basketball team took it to overtime to try and win the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title, but fell at Dayton, 68-62.

The loss assures Dayton the conference title and SLU a second place finish. Sadie Stipanovich scored a team high 20 points, including the game tying three pointer that sent the game to overtime tied at 56-56.

But the Flyers outscore the women Bills 12-6 to get the win and the season series sweep of SLU.

The Billiken women will open the Atlantic 10 post season conference tournament at home this Sunday when they host Massachusetts.

 