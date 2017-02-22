Cardinals challenge fans to come up with next great food item to served at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Wednesday afternoon inside Busch Stadium, Norman Taylor was taking in the sight and smell of new grass.

'The Winter Classic was a once in a lifetime experience, but this is baseball and I’m ready for green grass and I’m glad we have it back out there,' says Norman Taylor, Executive Sous Chef Busch Stadium.

As the grounds crew prepped for the season Taylor and the staff of chefs inside the ballpark are trying to launch the next big food item at Busch Stadium this season.

'Fan food challenge which is running now through March 3rd,' says Taylor. 'What we want is we want all the great ideas from the Cardinals fan base to find out who can come up with the most unique item for Busch Stadium.'

The Cardinals are looking for creative combinations tweeted with the hashtag #cardsfoodie until March 3rd. Then, Taylor and the chefs at Busch Stadium`s concessionaire, Delaware North Sportservice will pick the top five and prepare those dishes and let fans decide on the best for the big leagues this season.

Voting will run from March 9th-12th at cardinals.com/fanchallenge.

That winning item will be added to the Busch Stadium menu.

'We`re using the criteria of best criteria for creativity and how the food item will relate to baseball and the City of St. Louis,' says Taylor. 'So not only will our fans be able to see it every baseball game, all the visiting fans will be able to see what our fan base can do for food this season.'

So, get creative St. Louis, our taste buds are counting on you.