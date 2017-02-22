× Cards Spring Report 2/22/17: Weaver to Start Spring Opener, Grichuk Looks for Consistency in 2017

This is the Cardinals Spring Training report for Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny announced on Wednesday that rookie pitcher Luke Weaver will start the team's first spring training game, this Saturday against the Miami Marlins. Weaver, who went 1-4 in nine games for the Cardinals last season as a rookie, will get the ball to start off 2017 Spring Training. Weaver is one of several pitchers competing for the fifth spot in the Cardinals starting pitching rotation.

Randal Grichuk, who his 24 home runs during the 2016 season, but had two stints in the minor leagues, is hoping for consistency thios coming season. Grichuk is the favorite to win the left field job for the 2017 Cardinals. He played mostly center field in 2016, but with the Cards off season acquisition of Dexter Fowler, Grichuk will shift to left field. Grichuk will be looking to replace long time Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday, who departed for the Yankees this past winter.