Career felon charged with assaulting O’Fallon Illinois officer

(KTVI) O’Fallon, IL – Prosecutors in St. Clair County Illinois have charged 62-year-old Kenneth Whitson with four felony counts after an incident at the Aldi’s in O’Fallon Illinois. Whitson is accused of assaulting and trying to disarm a police officer after they were called to the store on an alleged theft case. One officer tried to arrest Whitson, but he allegedly resisted the arrest. Police say two concerned citizens in the store intervened to help the embattled officer get Whitson in custody. The officer was uninjured. Prosecutors say Whitson has a long rap sheet with multiple felony convictions and was currently on parole in Illinois.