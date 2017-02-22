Celebrate Mardi Gras with St. Louis Wing Co.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Soulard is not the only place celebrating Mardi Gras!

Bobby Tessler, with the St. Louis Wing Co, stopped by the FOX 2 Kitchen to talk about Cajun cuisine and his new Mardi Gras inspired wing sauce, Remoulade.

Mardi Gras 2017

St. Louis Wing Co.

9816 Manchester Rd.

Rock Hill

(314) 962-9464

www.StLWingCo.com

Recipe:

Creole Remoulade Sauce

(Rem – Yu – Lahd)

A Tangy and Spicy mayo: often served with crab cakes and on po`boy sandwiches in Louisiana

2 cups Mayo

2 tsp Whole grain mustard

2 Tbl Lemon juice

1 tsp Black pepper

1 ½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Minced garlic

1 tsp Horderadish

2 tsp Cayenne pepper

1 tsp Tumeric

1 Tbl Parsley

Mix well in bowl with whisk

Then whisk in:

1 Tbl Water