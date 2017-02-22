Celebrate Mardi Gras with St. Louis Wing Co.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Soulard is not the only place celebrating Mardi Gras!
Bobby Tessler, with the St. Louis Wing Co, stopped by the FOX 2 Kitchen to talk about Cajun cuisine and his new Mardi Gras inspired wing sauce, Remoulade.
Mardi Gras 2017
St. Louis Wing Co.
9816 Manchester Rd.
Rock Hill
(314) 962-9464
Recipe:
Creole Remoulade Sauce
(Rem – Yu – Lahd)
A Tangy and Spicy mayo: often served with crab cakes and on po`boy sandwiches in Louisiana
2 cups Mayo
2 tsp Whole grain mustard
2 Tbl Lemon juice
1 tsp Black pepper
1 ½ tsp Salt
1 tsp Minced garlic
1 tsp Horderadish
2 tsp Cayenne pepper
1 tsp Tumeric
1 Tbl Parsley
Mix well in bowl with whisk
Then whisk in:
1 Tbl Water