Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY…February 23, 2017

Weather patterns working on a shift over the next few days…still mild to warm Thursday and Friday…a little unsettled at times…a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday…maybe some spot storms on Friday as a cold front rolls by…best shot to our east into IL…then with the front here comes the winter shock along with strong and gusty winds…first ahead of the front on Friday and then behind the front Friday night and Saturday…down to 32 degrees Friday night and just plain cold on Saturday…mostly cloudy skies, very windy and 42 for the high…but feels colder all day long. Sunday…damp and chilly with clouds and a few showers…maybe a wet snowflake around Sunday night…no big deal. Then we get on the temperature flip-flop train for much of next week.