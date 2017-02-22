Friends and co-workers hold benefit for Applebee’s worker in need of help

Posted 9:55 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:06PM, February 22, 2017

ALTON, IL (KTVI) - The Alton community is rallying behind an Applebee's worker in need of help.  The restaurant donated 15% of its sales tonight to help Eddie Hitchcock.  The restaurant server is well known in the community for his kindness.  His father was recently critically injured in an out-of-state accident and Eddie does not have a vehicle to get back and forth to Alton.  Friends started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and they hope to help him buy a car.

If you want more information you can contact the Alton Applebee's at 618-462-6575.