Full video: Mike Pence speaks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Missouri Wednesday to tour an equipment and engine dealer and talk about job growth.

Pence was joined by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at the Fabick Cat headquarters in Fenton, Missouri, outside of St. Louis. Pence met with workers, got a tour of the facility, and gave a speech at 1:30pm.

The vice president’s remarks align with a push for labor reforms in the Republican-led Missouri legislature. On Feb. 6, Greitens signed a bill banning mandatory union dues. Other pending bills range from proposed changes to the way minimum-wage requirements are calculated for public works projects to a ban on automatic paycheck-withdrawals for union dues without annual permission.

Vice President Mike Pence is condemning a “vile act of vandalism” at a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.

Pence says in a speech in Fenton, Missouri, that the vandalism along with recent threats to Jewish community centers is a “sad reminder” of the work that needs to be done to root out hate and prejudice.

The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered on Monday. Many were tipped over.

Pence says the White House condemns the act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it “in the strongest possible terms.”