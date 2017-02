× Margie’s Money Saver: Maud’s Righteous Blends K-Cups for $46.75

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Here’s an eye opening deal to get you going.

Right now at Intelligent Blends online, you can purchase a variety pack of 144 Maud’s K-Cups for just

$46.75, with a coupon code. They retail for $115!

This works out to just under $0.33 cents a cup. Plus shipping is free.

Coupon Code: BRADS15

To shop visit: shopblends.com