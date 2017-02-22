Mariah Carey talks about St. Louis show with Lionel Ritchie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Mariah Carey is one of the biggest superstars with one of the most well known voices in the world. Now she's making her way to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with Lionel Ritchie as part of their North American All Hits Tour. FOX 2 caught up with the songstress to find out what fans can expect.

"I'm honored because he's a legend and has been doing this for a lot longer than I have. He's awesome. I'll be doing my own show; it is about 60 minutes. I'm going to do some hits and fan favorites. It's really going to be for the fans," said Carey.

Not only is Carey about to go on tour, she has a new single out called "I Don't" with Rapper Y-G. The star also just wrapped up the first season of her E! reality show "Mariah's World." We asked if she's planning on a season 2.

"We will see. For me, I have all of footage for my kids and for the rest of my life. It's cool if we do it again. If we don't, then maybe next year who knows," said Carey.

