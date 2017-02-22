Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge now open in Maplewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis' first cat cafe is open in Maplewood. Inspired by cat cafes they saw while traveling in Asia, owners Dana Huth and Ben Triola opened Mauhaus Cat Cafe and Lounge (3101 Sutton Blvd.) in November.

The cafe has partnered with Tenth Life Cat Rescue. With the exception of the two resident Mauhaus cats, all of the cats and kittens in the lounge are adoptable. The owners say the cafe environment helps socialize the cats with people and other cats, preparing them for life in a forever home.

A glass wall divides the cafe from the lounge area. Employees who work in the kitchen do not enter the cat lounge, and a double door entry way prevents the cats from escaping the lounge and entering the cafe and kitchen areas.

The public is encouraged to make reservations to dine in the lounge and visit with the adoptable cats Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. There is a $10 reservation fee for one hour in the lounge. The fee may then be applied to your food and beverage bill on the day of your visit.

To learn more visit: http://www.mauhauscafe.com/ or

http://tenthlifecats.org/