Missourians head to Jefferson City for Alzheimer’s funding

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- More than 100 advocates from across Missouri are headed to Jefferson City Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, for "Memory Day" to talk about funding for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association helps connect caregivers with grants that provide them with a stipend to buy needed supplies or simply ease the stress of caring for someone with Alzheimer's.

Nearly 110,000 Missourians are living with some form of dementia. There are 314,000 caregivers in Missouri providing some kind of assistance to these patients. The advocates, caregivers and patients will speak with legislators Wednesday about how important the funding is.

To learn more visit: http://www.alz.org/stl/