Parking problems frustrate Dogtown residents

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Some residents in Dogtown are calling on their alderman to find a solution to the parking issues they deal with on weekends, holidays and nice sunny days.

They say the parking is so bad that they must park blocks away from their own homes when visitors, heading to the nearby St. Louis Zoo and Forest Park, park along their streets.

“We always welcome everybody. We love the neighborhood and we love the zoo, but it’s overtaking our neighborhood” said Erlene Tullock, who’s lived in Dogtown for more than 20 years.

Tullock posted her frustration on the neighborhood Facebook page asking Alderman Scott Ogilvie, “when are we going to do something about zoo guests parking up and down Graham? We can’t even go to the grocery store on days like this nor can we park in front of our own homes”.

Joe Kerbler lives on the same street and said his girlfriend called Ogilvie’s office about the parking issue Wednesday.

“I'm tired I'm working 10 hour days and stuff and I come home and there's no place to park and I got to walk 3 or 4 blocks. At that time, I get a little irritated,” said Joe Kerbler.

The zoo has parking lots around the neighborhood which fill up quickly. Residents say they use cones to save their spots, but visitors end up moving them.

Neighbors are considering having resident parking permits made, similar to the idea the Grove Neighborhood adopted.

The zoo purchased an unused parking garage in the area as part of its expansion, but the expansion has not yet been completed.

Fox2 reached out to Alderman Ogilvie for comment on this report, but did not hear back from him.