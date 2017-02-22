LIVE Video: White House press conference on immigration and transgender bathrooms

Skepta, Beyonce and Bowie up for prizes at Brit Awards

Posted 10:58 am, February 22, 2017, by
during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

LONDON (AP) _ Britain’s music industry will salute chart-toppingtalent and departed icons at the Brit Awards, where nominees include Drake, Beyonce and David Bowie.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, is nominated in the album of the year and male British artist categories at Wednesday’s awards.

Organizers say the show will also include a tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at 53.

Performers include pop-friendly Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, as well as grime musician Skepta, nominated for British breakthrough artist.

Grime artists Stormzy and Kano are also awards contenders, reflecting the growing artistic and commercial clout of the distinctly British rap genre.

Last year, protesters accused the Brits of a lack of diversity. Organizers responded by expanding the diversity of the voter base of 1,000 music-industry figures.