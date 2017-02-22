Veteran fights to get his benefits restored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - FOX 2 investigative reporter Elliott Davis is taking a hard look at he plight of an Army Veteran. Donald Crangle was hurt in a car crash in 1985. A drunk driver struck his vehicle, leaving him severely hurt with back injuries. He takes 15 pills a day just to cope.

The VA says that doctors who handled his case in 1985 misdiagnosed the extent of his injuries. They slashed his benefits. Crangle is fighting to get his benefits restored. He called the "You Paid For It" team after saying he was getting the runaround from the VA.