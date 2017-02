Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Theft, deception and scams have unfortunately become a way of life. Do you know how to spot a problem and more importantly, how to protect yourself?

Private Investigator, speaker and a blogger, Cheryl Ring can help. She's appearing this weekend at the Working Women's Survival Show to give everyone a wake-up call.

Working Women`s Survival Show

February 24 - 26

St. Charles Convention Center

To learn more visit: cherylring.com or

WWSSOnline.com