$50k worth of drugs stolen in pharmacy break-ins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Thieves broke into two different pharmacies in Jefferson County within just a few days, stealing almost $50,000 worth of drugs.

Doug Rademaker, a pharmacist who owns Prescription Plus Pharmacy in Festus, has security footage of the suspects prying open the store’s front door. They quickly went to work. They brought bags with them and stole only narcotics—approximately $29,000 worth—from his store.

“It’s a violation to us and my staff and to our patients. It’s a hard thing,” he said.

Rademaker said his insurance man told him his isn’t the only pharmacy to be hit.

“He (the insurance man) mentioned they’re seeing similar break-ins in independent pharmacies in Missouri, he did specifically mention up and down Highway 55 and 44,” Rademaker said.

It’s believed the burglars are a man and a woman.

A day or two later in De Soto, thieves ripped off pharmacist Charlie Argana’s Medicine Shoppe. They stole about $20,000 of narcotics. The suspects fled the scene in the same way as in Festus. Police are trying to determine if they two burglaries are related. They’re hoping someone may have seen something at the pharmacy at overnight and they will call detectives.

“Maybe it has not clicked with them that seemed kind of odd,” said Captain Michael McMunn, De Soto Police Department.

Capt. McMunn said police are checking security cameras from other businesses to see if they caught the suspects outside the pharmacy.

Both pharmacists not only have to deal with the burglaries it looks like they also have a mountain of paperwork to fill out.

“For the board of pharmacy and DEA and the insurance people,” Argana said.

He said his store in DeSoto opened back in the 1940s and has never been robbed or burglarized until now. Both pharmacists said they do have insurance coverage.