Cheesemaker Sargento expands listeria recall, cuts supplier

Sargento Foods Inc. is expanding a recall over its products and has ended its relationship with its supplier over potential listeria contamination of its cheeses.

The company, one of the largest cheesemakers in the United States, recalled several of its products last week over the fears.

“Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese,” the Plymouth, Wisconsin-based firm said in a statement.

Its products, including Sargento Sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack, have been taken off the shelves. They were packaged on the same lines as the cheeses recalled last week.

The Sargento statement said that “there have been no confirmed illnesses” from the potentially contaminated packets.

The cheesemaker set up an information website for consumers to check the sell-by dates and UPC bar codes of the affected lines.

The company had previously announced that certain packages of its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese must be recalled “due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.”

Listeriosis is a serious infection that’s usually caused by eating contaminated food and can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 1,600 cases are reported in the United States every year, with 260 resulting in death, according to the CDC.

Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, with the new information we received from our supplier, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines:

Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

Please note: both the UPC bar code number AND the associated “Sell By” date on your package of cheese must match this list to be part of the recall.

