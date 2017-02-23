Cheesemaker Sargento expands listeria recall, cuts supplier
Sargento Foods Inc. is expanding a recall over its products and has ended its relationship with its supplier over potential listeria contamination of its cheeses.
The company, one of the largest cheesemakers in the United States, recalled several of its products last week over the fears.
“Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese,” the Plymouth, Wisconsin-based firm said in a statement.
Its products, including Sargento Sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack, have been taken off the shelves. They were packaged on the same lines as the cheeses recalled last week.
The Sargento statement said that “there have been no confirmed illnesses” from the potentially contaminated packets.
The cheesemaker set up an information website for consumers to check the sell-by dates and UPC bar codes of the affected lines.
The company had previously announced that certain packages of its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese must be recalled “due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.”
Listeriosis is a serious infection that’s usually caused by eating contaminated food and can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 1,600 cases are reported in the United States every year, with 260 resulting in death, according to the CDC.
Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, with the new information we received from our supplier, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines:
- Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
- Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17
We are also adding “Sell By” dates to some of the products that were previously recalled on February 10, 2017:
- Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F
- Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B
- Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B
- Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17
- Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17
- Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17
Please note: both the UPC bar code number AND the associated “Sell By” date on your package of cheese must match this list to be part of the recall.
|UPC
|Size
|Description
|Sell By Dates
|4610000105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Colby
|15MAY17F
|4610000107
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Muenster
|05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
|4610000122
|7.5 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack
|03MAY17B
|4610000279
|6.67 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack
|03MAR17B
|4610041018
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack
|H07APR17
|4610041105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria
|H10APR17
|4610040094
|8 oz.
|Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese
|H09JUN17
H08JUN17
|4610000228
|6.84 oz.
|Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
|02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
|4610040041
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco
|H04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
|4610000108
|12 oz.
|Sliced Pepper Jack
|02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
|4610000109
|12 oz.
|Sliced Colby-Jack
|01MAY17B
11JUN17B
|4610040002
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Taco
|H11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
|4610040014
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack
|H06MAY17
F05JUL17
|4610040076
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack
|H07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17
Key: = Added February 17, 2017